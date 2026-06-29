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    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Service members stand at parade rest during an annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony held onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 1, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9785811
    VIRIN: 260701-N-NC885-1023
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony
    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony
    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony
    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony
    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony
    Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Team Rota
    NAVSTA Rota

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