Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony

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Cmdr. Matthew Guido, commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eight, stands in formation during an annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony held onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 1, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)