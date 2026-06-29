Naval Station Rota holds annual flag raising ceremony

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Chief Construction Electrician Michael Griffiths, assigned to the public works department onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, stands in formation during the annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony held onboard the installation, July 1, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)