U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Ranger, Alex Emke, poses for a portrait at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. Park rangers support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' flood risk management mission by educating visitors about dam operations, promoting water safety, and protecting the natural and recreational resources of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9785749
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-FB511-8987
|Resolution:
|4802x3592
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mount Morris Dam Park Ranger, Alex Emke [Image 3 of 3], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.