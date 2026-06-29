U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton, poses for a portrait at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. Public affairs specialists support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission by informing the public about projects and operations through photography, videography, writing, media relations, and strategic communication. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9785748
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-FB511-2758
|Resolution:
|5602x4481
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton [Image 3 of 3], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.