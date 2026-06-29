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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton, poses for a portrait at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. Public affairs specialists support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission by informing the public about projects and operations through photography, videography, writing, media relations, and strategic communication. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 06:40
    Photo ID: 9785748
    VIRIN: 260625-A-FB511-2758
    Resolution: 5602x4481
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Public Affairs Specialist, Andre’ Hampton [Image 3 of 3], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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