Mount Morris Dam Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel, poses for a portrait at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. Park rangers support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' flood risk management mission by educating visitors about dam operations, promoting water safety, and protecting the natural and recreational resources of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)