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    Mount Morris Dam Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel [Image 1 of 3]

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    Mount Morris Dam Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel, poses for a portrait at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. Park rangers support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' flood risk management mission by educating visitors about dam operations, promoting water safety, and protecting the natural and recreational resources of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 06:40
    Photo ID: 9785746
    VIRIN: 260625-A-FB511-2756
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mount Morris Dam Park Ranger, Tom Wenzel [Image 3 of 3], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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