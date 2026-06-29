Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

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The 86th Airlift Wing command team and service members pose for a photo at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The new system enabled Airmen to execute more timely and efficient package distribution while decreasing foot traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)