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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 1 of 3]

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 86th Airlift Wing command team and service members pose for a photo at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The new system enabled Airmen to execute more timely and efficient package distribution while decreasing foot traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 04:01
    Photo ID: 9785627
    VIRIN: 260628-F-YU145-3013
    Resolution: 5905x3929
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

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    Ramstein Air Base
    North Side Post office
    Ribbon cutting
    Mail

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