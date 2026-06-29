The 86th Airlift Wing command team and service members pose for a photo at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The new system enabled Airmen to execute more timely and efficient package distribution while decreasing foot traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9785627
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-YU145-3013
|Resolution:
|5905x3929
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.