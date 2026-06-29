Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron technician, opens a package at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The ribbon cutting highlighted the new smart lockers around-the-clock package pickup, helping improve access to postal services for personnel regardless of duty hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)