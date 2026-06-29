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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3]

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron technician, opens a package at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The ribbon cutting highlighted the new smart lockers around-the-clock package pickup, helping improve access to postal services for personnel regardless of duty hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 04:01
    Photo ID: 9785626
    VIRIN: 260628-F-YU145-7563
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Customer Service
    86 Airlift Wing
    North Side Post Office
    Ribbon cutting
    Mail

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