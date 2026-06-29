U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron technician, opens a package at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The ribbon cutting highlighted the new smart lockers around-the-clock package pickup, helping improve access to postal services for personnel regardless of duty hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9785626
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-YU145-7563
|Resolution:
|5542x3687
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.