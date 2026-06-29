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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 2 of 3]

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 786th Force Support Squadron leadership and North Side Post Office team cut the ceremonial ribbon during the unveiling of the new 24/7 smart lockers at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The new smart lockers enabled team Ramstein quick and convenient access to packages, allowing personnel to pick up mail outside of normal operating hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 04:01
    Photo ID: 9785625
    VIRIN: 260628-F-YU145-3440
    Resolution: 4868x3239
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office
    Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    customer service
    86 Airlift Wing
    North Side Post office
    Ribbon cutting
    mail

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