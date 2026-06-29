Team Ramstein unveils 24/7 smart lockers at North Side Post Office

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The 786th Force Support Squadron leadership and North Side Post Office team cut the ceremonial ribbon during the unveiling of the new 24/7 smart lockers at the North Side Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 29, 2026. The new smart lockers enabled team Ramstein quick and convenient access to packages, allowing personnel to pick up mail outside of normal operating hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)