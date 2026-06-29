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    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit [Image 1 of 15]

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    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A look at an exhibit highlighting Operation Allies Welcome is shown June 3, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operation took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022 and included more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated during a withdrawal. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:52
    Photo ID: 9785193
    VIRIN: 260604-A-WT217-2256
    Resolution: 1079x1407
    Size: 474.6 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit [Image 15 of 15], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit

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    Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Afghanistan refugees, Afghanistan withdrawal, Army Reserve, IMCOM

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