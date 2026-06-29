Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit

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A look at an exhibit highlighting Operation Allies Welcome is shown June 3, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operation took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022 and included more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated during a withdrawal. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)