Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A look at an exhibit highlighting Operation Allies Welcome is shown June 26, 2026, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A look at an exhibit highlighting Operation Allies Welcome is shown June 26, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operation took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022 and included more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated during a withdrawal. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

One of the most significant missions in Fort McCoy’s modern history is now permanently preserved for visitors with the addition of a new Operation Allies Welcome exhibit at the Fort McCoy History Center.



Installed by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office on May 15, 2026, the exhibit debuted in time for the installation's Armed Forces Day Open House on May 16 and has since been viewed by hundreds of visitors. The display features artifacts collected during the operation, including soccer balls, clothing, newspapers, humanitarian supplies, medical items, bilingual signs, and other memorabilia that help tell the story of the humanitarian mission that took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 through February 2022.



The exhibit commemorates Operation Allies Welcome, a Department of Homeland Security-led, whole-of-government effort launched following the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. Supported by the Department of Defense through U.S. Northern Command, the mission provided temporary housing and comprehensive support for vulnerable Afghan evacuees as they completed processing and prepared to begin new lives in communities across the United States.



Fort McCoy served as one of eight military installations selected to support the mission and quickly transformed into one of the nation's largest safe-haven sites. During the operation, more than 12,600 Afghan guests temporarily lived at Fort McCoy while receiving housing, meals, medical care, education, transportation, religious support, recreation, and numerous other essential services.



The mission showcased the remarkable teamwork of Soldiers, Army civilians, contractors, federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit organizations, volunteers, and community partners. Together, they worked around the clock to provide a safe, welcoming environment for Afghan families during a period of tremendous uncertainty.



Operation Allies Welcome officially concluded at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022, when the last Afghan guests departed the installation. While the humanitarian mission lasted less than six months, it became one of the most memorable chapters in Fort McCoy's more than 115-year history.



The new History Center exhibit ensures those experiences will not be forgotten.



Visitors can view personal items, publications, recreational equipment, humanitarian supplies, and other artifacts that illustrate daily life during the operation. Together, the items provide a tangible connection to the thousands of Afghan guests who temporarily called Fort McCoy home and to the military and civilian personnel who supported them.



The exhibit also highlights Fort McCoy's ability to rapidly adapt to emerging national needs. Known primarily as one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers and a major mobilization platform, the installation demonstrated it could also serve as a large-scale humanitarian support center on short notice.



Throughout its history, Fort McCoy has prepared Soldiers for conflicts around the world, supported disaster response efforts, and assisted in numerous national emergencies. Operation Allies Welcome added another important chapter to that legacy by demonstrating how military readiness, logistics, and compassion can come together to support a humanitarian mission of national significance.



For visitors to the Fort McCoy History Center, the exhibit serves as a reminder that the Army's mission extends beyond preparing for combat. It also includes providing hope, safety, and opportunity during times of crisis.



As hundreds of visitors have already discovered since the exhibit opened during the 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House, the display preserves not only artifacts from Operation Allies Welcome but also the story of an extraordinary mission that reflected the Army Values of selfless service, respect, and duty while reinforcing Fort McCoy’s longstanding commitment to serving the nation whenever called upon.



Public open hours at the Commemorative Area continue throughout the summer, giving visitors additional opportunities to experience Fort McCoy's rich military history while gaining a deeper appreciation for the Army's heritage and the installation's longstanding role in training and supporting the Total Force.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”