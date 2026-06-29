A look at an exhibit highlighting Operation Allies Welcome is shown June 26, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operation took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022 and included more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated during a withdrawal. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:52
|Photo ID:
|9785169
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-OK556-2116
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit [Image 15 of 15], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy History Center preserves Operation Allies Welcome legacy with new exhibit
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