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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling [Image 4 of 5]

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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies alongside a KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 during a mid-air refueling over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. VMM-164 and VMM-363, supported by VMGR153, demonstrated long range MV-22B capabilities during pre-deployment training, reinforcing aviation readiness and validating required tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9784732
    VIRIN: 260629-M-UB848-2424
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

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    MAG24
    VMM363
    VMM164
    VMGR153

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