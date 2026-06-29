VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

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A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies alongside a KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 during a mid-air refueling over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. VMM-164 and VMM-363, supported by VMGR153, demonstrated long range MV-22B capabilities during pre-deployment training, reinforcing aviation readiness and validating required tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)