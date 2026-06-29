A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies alongside a KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 during a mid-air refueling over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. VMM-164 and VMM-363, supported by VMGR153, demonstrated long range MV-22B capabilities during pre-deployment training, reinforcing aviation readiness and validating required tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9784726
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-UB848-8512
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.