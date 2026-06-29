VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

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A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies in formation over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 and VMM-363, supported by VMGR153, demonstrated long range MV-22B capabilities during pre-deployment training, reinforcing aviation readiness and validating required tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)