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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling [Image 3 of 5]

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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies in formation over the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2026. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 and VMM-363, supported by VMGR153, demonstrated long range MV-22B capabilities during pre-deployment training, reinforcing aviation readiness and validating required tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:19
    Photo ID: 9784724
    VIRIN: 260629-M-UB848-1121
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling
    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling
    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling
    VMGR-153 completes mid-air refueling

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    MAG24
    VMM363
    VMM164
    VMGR153

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