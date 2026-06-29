U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Todd Bevan, a coach for the District of Columbia National Guard's Combatives Program, overseas a match during Heroes on the Mat, a submission grappling event in Manassas, Virginia, on June 28, 2026. The event highlighted the importance of submission grappling disciplines—including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and sambo—by providing participants the opportunity to test their skills in a competitive environment alongside partner law enforcement agencies, military service branches, medical, and first responder organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9784046
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-PL327-6556
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat [Image 47 of 47], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.