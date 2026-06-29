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    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat [Image 17 of 47]

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    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat

    MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Gi Yang, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard's Combatives Program, competes during Heroes on the Mat, a submission grappling event in Manassas, Virginia, on June 28, 2026. The event highlighted the importance of submission grappling disciplines—including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and sambo—by providing participants the opportunity to test their skills in a competitive environment alongside partner law enforcement agencies, military service branches, medical, and first responder organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9784044
    VIRIN: 260628-F-PL327-3457
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat [Image 47 of 47], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat
    District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat

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