District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program at Heroes on the Mat

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U.S. Army Capt. Gi Yang, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard's Combatives Program, competes during Heroes on the Mat, a submission grappling event in Manassas, Virginia, on June 28, 2026. The event highlighted the importance of submission grappling disciplines—including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and sambo—by providing participants the opportunity to test their skills in a competitive environment alongside partner law enforcement agencies, military service branches, medical, and first responder organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)