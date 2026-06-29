Members of MFPU-Bangor Prepare For Submarine Escort Operations

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260610-N-MZ309-1223 PORT ANGELES, Wash. (June 10, 2026) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. James Provost, operations officer assigned to Maritime Force Protection Unit (MFPU) Bangor on board one of the unit’s 64ft Special Purpose Craft – Screening Vessel (SPC-SV), June 10, 2026. Established in 2007, the MFPU is a specialized single-mission unit dedicated to providing strategic in-transit security escorts for U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) as they transit U.S. territorial waters while departing for or returning from sea (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)