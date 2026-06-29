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    Members of MFPU-Bangor Prepare For Submarine Escort Operations [Image 1 of 3]

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    Members of MFPU-Bangor Prepare For Submarine Escort Operations

    PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    260610-N-MZ309-1018 PORT ANGELES, Wash. (June 10, 2026) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Cifelli, assigned to Maritime Force Protection Unit (MFPU) Bangor, readies a .50-caliber machine gun at the unit‘s Alert Forces Facility (AFF) in Port Angeles, June 10, 2026. Established in 2007, the MFPU is a specialized single-mission unit dedicated to providing strategic in-transit security escorts for U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) as they transit U.S. territorial waters while departing for or returning from sea (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9783498
    VIRIN: 260610-N-MZ309-1018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Members of MFPU-Bangor Prepare For Submarine Escort Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    maritime force protection unit bangor
    MFPU Bangor
    COMSUBGRU 9

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