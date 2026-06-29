Members of MFPU-Bangor Prepare For Submarine Escort Operations

260610-N-MZ309-1139 PORT ANGELES, Wash. (June 10, 2026) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Guilford, assigned to Maritime Force Protection Unit (MFPU) Bangor, sits at the controls of a 64ft Special Purpose Craft – Screening Vessel (SPC-SV) inside the Straits of Juan de Fuca, June 10, 2026. Established in 2007, the MFPU is a specialized single-mission unit dedicated to providing strategic in-transit security escorts for U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) as they transit U.S. territorial waters while departing for or returning from sea (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9783507
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-MZ309-1139
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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