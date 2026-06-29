104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

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Members of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast stand for a photo, reinforcing its commitment to building strong partnerships within the local community. As many wing members live and work throughout the region, maintaining these relationships is essential. Events like this provide an opportunity to strengthen community ties and help local leaders better understand the wing's mission and its role as a community partner. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)