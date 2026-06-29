104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Members of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast stand for a photo, reinforcing its commitment to building strong partnerships within the local community. As many wing members live and work throughout the region, maintaining these relationships is essential. Events like this provide an opportunity to strengthen community ties and help local leaders better understand the wing's mission and its role as a community partner. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Members of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast stand for a photo,...... read more read more

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, Mass. — For the first time ever, the 104th Fighter Wing held a breakfast and base tour for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, June 26, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Mass.

Over 70 members from the Springfield Regional Commerce throughout over 50 local businesses gathered in the dining facility to enjoy a breakfast prepared by 104FW Force Support Squadron (FSS) and receive a detailed presentation from Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, on the Wing’s conversion to the fifth-generation fighter aircraft F-35A Lightning II. Hosting chamber of commerce breakfasts at the wing helps foster collaboration and visibility between our neighboring communities in both our federal and state missions.

During the presentation, Col. Glass emphasized how the Wing’s conversion to the F-35A would benefit both local businesses as well as the overall defense and strength of our Nation, with the 104th Fighter Wing protecting over 25% of the U.S. population and one-third of our Nation’s GDP. Additionally, Glass also discussed the economic benefits of F-35A conversion, with the opportunity to contract out local businesses to assist with the current and future construction efforts at the wing.

“At the 104th Fighter Wing, we always like to say that ‘we are Westfield’ because of how closely we work with our community here, but it really expands far beyond that,” said Glass. We are always looking for opportunities to work with our community partners and neighbors in the betterment of the commonwealth of Massachusetts as a whole.”

With the conversion to the fifth-generation F-35A aircraft, Glass also highlighted the increase in need for 104th Fighter Wing members to expand their overall knowledge and skillsets in computer systems and programming, which would effectively translate into becoming stronger assets in their civilian career with local businesses.

“With the new aircraft, we need our crew chiefs and maintainers to be just as good with computers as they are turning a wrench,” Glass said.

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief, added that the unique nature of the National Guard helps foster that collaboration between the 104th Fighter Wing and the local community.

“A lot of 104th members when they come out for their drill weekend, they’ll do the same thing that they do on the civilian side,” said Gardner. “So, when you think how you can contribute, anything that you could provide in the civilian professional world, there’s a place on this installation where those skills are directly applicable, and that connection is what is truly unique to the National Guard.”

In closing, Glass thanked the employers within the Springfield Chamber of Commerce for their unrelenting support of their military members.

“Please know that this is your base as much as it is ours. I am honored to talk to you all today, and I hope I was able to give you a little teaser on what is to come with the F-35 aircraft,” said Glass.

The mission of the Springfield Regional Chamber focuses on fostering collaboration and economic growth businesses in the region while supporting an interconnected local business community.