104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

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Melanie J. Casineau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, gives a book to a member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce during its annual Rise and Shine breakfast event, 104th Fighter Wing, June 26, 2026, Westfield, MA. The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to building strong partnerships within the local community. As many wing members live and work throughout the region, maintaining these relationships is essential. Events like this provide an opportunity to strengthen community ties and help local leaders better understand the wing's mission and its role as a community partner. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jerry Hewitt)