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    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast [Image 1 of 7]

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    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Melanie J. Casineau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, gives a book to a member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce during its annual Rise and Shine breakfast event, 104th Fighter Wing, June 26, 2026, Westfield, MA. The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Breakfast for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to building strong partnerships within the local community. As many wing members live and work throughout the region, maintaining these relationships is essential. Events like this provide an opportunity to strengthen community ties and help local leaders better understand the wing's mission and its role as a community partner. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jerry Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9783497
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-UG828-1001
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast [Image 7 of 7], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast
    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce Breakfast

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    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

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    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

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