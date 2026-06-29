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    41st AS conducts familiarization flight [Image 8 of 8]

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    41st AS conducts familiarization flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brook Pettiford, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, “surfs” on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. Pettiford and her crew were conducting a familiarization flight, showcasing the inside of tactical airlift operations to members outside of the flying community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 09:40
    Photo ID: 9782955
    VIRIN: 260616-F-BK002-1600
    Resolution: 6490x4327
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 41st AS conducts familiarization flight [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    41AS

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