41st AS conducts familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing stand in the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a familiarization flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. The flight allowed members outside of the aircrew community to gain insight as to what the tactical airlift mission looks and feels like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)