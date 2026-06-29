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    41st AS conducts familiarization flight [Image 6 of 8]

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    41st AS conducts familiarization flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing stand in the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a familiarization flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. The flight allowed members outside of the aircrew community to gain insight as to what the tactical airlift mission looks and feels like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 09:40
    Photo ID: 9782950
    VIRIN: 260616-F-BK002-1469
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 41st AS conducts familiarization flight [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    41AS

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