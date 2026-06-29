Tech. Sgt. Brook Pettiford, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a low level flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. Pettiford and her crew were conducting a familiarization flight for Team Little Rock Airmen, showcasing the inside of tactical airlift operations to members outside of the flying community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 09:40
|Photo ID:
|9782954
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BK002-1520
|Resolution:
|6715x4477
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st AS conducts familiarization flight [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.