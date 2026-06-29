41st AS conducts familiarization flight

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Tech. Sgt. Brook Pettiford, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a low level flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. Pettiford and her crew were conducting a familiarization flight for Team Little Rock Airmen, showcasing the inside of tactical airlift operations to members outside of the flying community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)