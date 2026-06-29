AMXS on the flightline

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Senior Airman Claire Sherry, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares a new tire to be put on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. Regular tire changes ensure the 105th Airlift Wing’s nine aircraft are ready to support the global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)