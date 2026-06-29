(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AMXS on the flightline [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMXS on the flightline

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Claire Sherry, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares a new tire to be put on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. Regular tire changes ensure the 105th Airlift Wing’s nine aircraft are ready to support the global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9782939
    VIRIN: 260629-Z-SE585-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMXS on the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline
    AMXS on the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    New York Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    C-17 Tire change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery