Airman 1st Class Eric Maldonado, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, pushes a new tire toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen perform routine tire changes on the C-17 to ensure its mission-ready status. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9782936
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-SE585-1019
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AMXS on the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.