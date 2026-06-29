AMXS on the flightline

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Airman 1st Class Eric Maldonado, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, pushes a new tire toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen perform routine tire changes on the C-17 to ensure its mission-ready status. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)