AMXS on the flightline

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A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing taxis out for take-off from Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. The C-17 is a versatile airlift aircraft used to support the 105th’s global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)