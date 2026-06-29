A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing taxis out for take-off from Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 29, 2026. The C-17 is a versatile airlift aircraft used to support the 105th’s global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9782935
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-SE585-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AMXS on the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.