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    Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications [Image 3 of 3]

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    Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Hallam, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) air traffic control watch supervisor, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Zadeia Tyndle, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Zadeia received training in front loading and equipment familiarization, ground control, control of vehicle and aircraft on the runway, control of local airspace, coordinating with local authorities and more. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9782626
    VIRIN: 260611-A-HE813-9986
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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