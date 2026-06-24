Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications

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Staff Sgt. Kevin Hallam, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) air traffic control watch supervisor, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Zadeia Tyndle, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Zadeia received training in front loading and equipment familiarization, ground control, control of vehicle and aircraft on the runway, control of local airspace, coordinating with local authorities and more. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)