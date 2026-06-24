Staff Sgt. Kevin Hallam, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) air traffic control watch supervisor, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Zadeia Tyndle, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Zadeia received training in front loading and equipment familiarization, ground control, control of vehicle and aircraft on the runway, control of local airspace, coordinating with local authorities and more. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9782626
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-HE813-9986
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications [Image 3 of 3], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications
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