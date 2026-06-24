Staff Sgt. Kevin Hallam, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) air traffic control watch supervisor, presents an award to Staff Sgt Sean Lalonde, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Lalonde completed a cross-serving training that was designed to allow Army controllers to obtain U.S. Air Force (USAF) and Federal Administration Association (FAA) certifications while working with different operations and airframes. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9782625
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-HE813-8388
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications [Image 3 of 3], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications
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