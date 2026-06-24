Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications

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Staff Sgt. Kevin Hallam, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) air traffic control watch supervisor, presents an award to Staff Sgt Sean Lalonde, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Lalonde completed a cross-serving training that was designed to allow Army controllers to obtain U.S. Air Force (USAF) and Federal Administration Association (FAA) certifications while working with different operations and airframes. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)