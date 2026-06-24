Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications

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Capt. Michael Ober, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) airfield operations flight commander and Master Sgt. Arlene Carballido, 424 ABS chief controller, present awards to Staff Sgt. Zadeia Tyndle and Staff Sgt. Sean Lalonde, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. After six months of training, Tyndle and Lalonde are returning to their units with a rare achievement - official U.S. Air Force (USAF) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fixed-wing air traffic control certifications, expanding their expertise beyond Army aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)