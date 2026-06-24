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    Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications [Image 1 of 3]

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    Army Controllers Earn Rare Air Force ATC Certifications

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Capt. Michael Ober, 424 Air Base Squadron (ABS) airfield operations flight commander and Master Sgt. Arlene Carballido, 424 ABS chief controller, present awards to Staff Sgt. Zadeia Tyndle and Staff Sgt. Sean Lalonde, June 12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. After six months of training, Tyndle and Lalonde are returning to their units with a rare achievement - official U.S. Air Force (USAF) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fixed-wing air traffic control certifications, expanding their expertise beyond Army aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9782624
    VIRIN: 260611-A-HE813-1745
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Joint Service
    Stronger Together
    IMCOM-Europe
    armynewswire
    424 Air Base Squadron
    Air Traffic Control

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