U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Busenitz, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, places ammunition on a flexible explosive sheet during exercise Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9782460
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-KU924-1248
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|SKRUNDA, LV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.