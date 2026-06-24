U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia

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A destroyed steel beam sits on the ground during exercise Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2026. The beam was destroyed by an expedient cratering charge during a demolition range demonstration. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)