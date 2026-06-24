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    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia [Image 8 of 11]

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    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia

    SKRUNDA, LATVIA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jailin Merrill, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, uses a remote detonation device during exercise Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Merrill is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:54
    Photo ID: 9782458
    VIRIN: 260616-M-KU924-1197
    Resolution: 6658x4441
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: SKRUNDA, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia
    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia

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    USMCNews, BALTOPS2026, Allies and partners, Stand in Force, Training, Readiness

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