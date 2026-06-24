U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jailin Merrill, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, uses a remote detonation device during exercise Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Merrill is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)