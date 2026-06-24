U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jailin Merrill, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, uses a remote detonation device during exercise Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Merrill is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9782458
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-KU924-1197
|Resolution:
|6658x4441
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|SKRUNDA, LV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians engage with international media in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.