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    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2026) — Command Fitness Leaders from local area commands of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) try out new gym equipment inside the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) zone at the installation’s Purdy Gym. Commander, Navy Installations Command invested $1 million in upgrades with the goal of making significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities in CFAY’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness program. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following its shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 00:18
    Photo ID: 9782207
    VIRIN: 260626-N-JT445-1069
    Resolution: 6772x4520
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026
    Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026

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    TAGS

    CFAY
    NOFFS
    FLEACT YOKOSUKA
    MWR

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