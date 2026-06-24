Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2026) — Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong, with Fleet Public Affairs Center Yokosuka, joined by other command fitness leaders from local area commands, cut the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony for the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) zone in Purdy Gym. Commander, Navy Installations Command invested $1 million in upgrades with the goal of making significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities in CFAY’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness program. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following its shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)