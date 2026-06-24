Purdy Gym NOFFS Zone Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony June 26, 2026

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2026) — Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Nikaya Robinson, with Fleet Mail Center Yokohama, tries out new gym equipment inside the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) zone in Purdy Gym onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Commander, Navy Installations Command invested $1 million in upgrades with the goal of making significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities in CFAY’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness program. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following its shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)