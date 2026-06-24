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    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen [Image 6 of 6]

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    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jack Melnick, the pilot training officer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, speaks with an Australian airman at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, during Exercise Diamond Storm 26, June 24, 2026. Exercise Diamond Storm is the culminating event of the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Warfare Instructor Course, where MRF-D integrates with Australian allies to conduct complex aviation missions and enhance interoperability. Melnick is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9781796
    VIRIN: 260625-M-GL456-1090
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, DARWIN, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen
    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen
    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen
    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen
    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen
    MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen

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    TAGS

    Australia
    ADF
    MRF-D
    VMM-268
    Marines
    USMC

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