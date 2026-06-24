MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dominic Scott, the director of safety and standardization with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, speaks to Australian airmen at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, during Exercise Diamond Storm 26, June 24, 2026. Exercise Diamond Storm is the culminating event of the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Warfare Instructor Course, where MRF-D integrates with Australian allies to conduct complex aviation missions and enhance interoperability. Scott is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)