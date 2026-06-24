MRF-D Marines hold Osprey showcase for Australian airmen

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Australian airmen observe an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft as U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jack Melnick, the pilot training officer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, explain safety and boarding procedures for the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, during Exercise Diamond Storm 26, June 24, 2026. Exercise Diamond Storm is the culminating event of the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Warfare Instructor Course, where MRF-D integrates with Australian allies to conduct complex aviation missions and enhance interoperability. Melnick is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)