Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen

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The children of Wisconsin military members practice canoeing techniques June 25, 2026, during the Wisconsin National Guard's Badger Youth Camp at Camp Lakotah near Wautoma, Wisconsin. The annual event, coordinated by the Wisconsin National Guard Child and Youth Services program, provided attending military youth with a five-day experience designed to foster leadership, teamwork and resilience. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)