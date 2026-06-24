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    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen [Image 4 of 9]

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    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen

    WAUTOMA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Paul Gorman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    The children of Wisconsin military members practice canoeing techniques June 25, 2026, during the Wisconsin National Guard's Badger Youth Camp at Camp Lakotah near Wautoma, Wisconsin. The annual event, coordinated by the Wisconsin National Guard Child and Youth Services program, provided attending military youth with a five-day experience designed to foster leadership, teamwork and resilience. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9781614
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-HS473-1014
    Resolution: 4801x3200
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: WAUTOMA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen [Image 9 of 9], by Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen
    Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen

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    TAGS

    military youth
    Child and Youth Services
    Youth Camp
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Camp Lakotah

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