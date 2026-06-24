Photo By Olivia Sherman | Children of Wisconsin military members enjoy waterfront activities on Hills Lake June 26, 2026, during the Wisconsin National Guard’s Badger Youth Camp at Camp Lakotah near Wautoma, Wisconsin. The annual event, coordinated by the Wisconsin National Guard’s Child and Youth Services program, provided attending military youth with a five-day experience designed to foster leadership, teamwork and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Olivia Sherman | Children of Wisconsin military members enjoy waterfront activities on Hills Lake June...... read more read more

Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen

WAUTOMA, Wis. - One hundred eighteen dependents of Wisconsin military members gathered at Camp Lakotah June 24-28 for the Wisconsin National Guard’s Badger Youth Camp.

Badger Youth Camp is a five-day experience that combines traditional summer camp activities like laser tag, archery, canoeing, and wilderness survival with exercises to build military skills.

J.D. Engelhardt, lead child and youth coordinator, explained that Badger Youth Camp puts an emphasis on mental health, resiliency, leadership and team building, while providing the opportunity for military kids to connect as a small community.

“Air and Army National Guard units are spread out across the state and can limit opportunities to build connections between peers whose parents also serve,” said Engelhardt.

For the past six years, Engelhardt has been leading Badger Youth Camp to bring these kids together.

Engelhardt recruited older military kids throughout Wisconsin for Badger Youth Camp’s state team panel (STP). These youth leaders volunteer at a variety of camps and events, such as the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and help support, mentor and advise military youth.

According to STP member Xoe Bane, the primary reason she volunteers for events like Badger Youth Camp is to help the voices of military children be heard.

STP member Gisele Huschka-Castro said, “I personally think it's great that kids come out of camp with the idea that they have friends who have had similar experiences, and they will always have those people, whether they stay in contact outside of camp or they continue coming to Lakotah. As an STP, it's great that we can provide support so the kids know that there are other groups they can join outside of this too.”

Jackson Stanley, another STP member, moved with his parents from an active-duty base in Hawaii to a Wisconsin National Guard unit.

“When I moved here to a guard unit, it was a lot different from an active-duty environment,” said Stanley.

“I didn't know that there were other kids like me out there, so it's great being able to come here and see that. I probably wouldn't have met Gisele, Xoe or anyone else in my cabin if it wasn’t for programs like this. Coming here, you can make some of the best friends you'll probably ever have,” said Stanley.