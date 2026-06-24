The children of Wisconsin military members learn wilderness survival techniques June 25, 2026, during the Wisconsin National Guard's Badger Youth Camp at Camp Lakotah near Wautoma, Wisconsin. The annual event, coordinated by the Wisconsin National Guard Child and Youth Services program, provided attending military youth with a five-day experience designed to foster leadership, teamwork and resilience. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 18:43
|Photo ID:
|9781619
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-HS473-1140
|Resolution:
|3525x4935
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|WAUTOMA, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Badger Youth Camp builds bonds among children of Wisconsin Guardsmen [Image 9 of 9], by Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.