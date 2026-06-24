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    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials [Image 12 of 23]

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    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joined Mayor Muriel Bowser, District public safety leaders, and federal partners for a press conference at the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) on June 29, 2026, outlining public safety preparations for the Fourth of July holiday. As the nation's capital prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors for a week of major events—including the Salute to America Celebration and Fireworks, Independence Day festivities, FIFA World Cup celebrations, Washington Nationals games, and other large public gatherings—the D.C. National Guard stands alongside its interagency partners to help ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone. Officials encouraged the public to plan ahead, prepare for extreme heat, use public transportation whenever possible, and sign up for emergency alerts to stay informed throughout the holiday week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9781568
    VIRIN: 260629-F-PL327-6083
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials [Image 23 of 23], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials
    DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials

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    Secret Service
    JTFDC
    D.C. National Guard
    DCSafe
    Freedom 250
    Mayor Muriel Bowser

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