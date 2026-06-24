DCNG Commanding General Joins Mayor Bowser and Public Safety Officials

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joined Mayor Muriel Bowser, District public safety leaders, and federal partners for a press conference at the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) on June 29, 2026, outlining public safety preparations for the Fourth of July holiday. As the nation's capital prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors for a week of major events—including the Salute to America Celebration and Fireworks, Independence Day festivities, FIFA World Cup celebrations, Washington Nationals games, and other large public gatherings—the D.C. National Guard stands alongside its interagency partners to help ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone. Officials encouraged the public to plan ahead, prepare for extreme heat, use public transportation whenever possible, and sign up for emergency alerts to stay informed throughout the holiday week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)