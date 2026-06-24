366 OMRS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alfred Felipe, 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, takes the guidon from Col. Saunya Bright, 366th Medical Group commander, at the change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 26, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)