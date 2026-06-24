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    366 OMRS Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

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    366 OMRS Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alfred Felipe, 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, takes the guidon from Col. Saunya Bright, 366th Medical Group commander, at the change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 26, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9781085
    VIRIN: 260626-F-RN612-1097
    Resolution: 7390x4157
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 366 OMRS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    medical
    change of command
    366 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

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