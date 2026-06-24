366 CS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Maddox, 366th Communications Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute at the change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)