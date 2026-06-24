366 OMRS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jill Roser, 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, renders her last salute at the change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 26, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)