U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson, 18th Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Christopher Cadieux, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, June 12, 2026. Cadieux served as the 20th ASOS director of operations prior to accepting command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9781078
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-DD357-1197
|Resolution:
|6577x4385
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.