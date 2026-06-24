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    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command [Image 7 of 11]

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    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson, 18th Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Christopher Cadieux, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, June 12, 2026. Cadieux served as the 20th ASOS director of operations prior to accepting command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:43
    Photo ID: 9781078
    VIRIN: 260612-F-DD357-1197
    Resolution: 6577x4385
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command

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